Agency trying to find DA for investigation into current Lt. Governor following Trump indictment

ATLANTA — The Prosecuting Attorneys Council has confirmed the agency will pick a special prosecutor to investigate Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ involvement with the false electors and now wants a judge to release the special purpose grand jury report to use in the investigation.

Sources confirm unindicted co-conspirator No. 8 named in the 98-page indictment accusing former President Donald Trump and 18 others of interfering with the Georgia 2020 election is in fact, Jones.

Jones was one of 16 false electors, and the indictment states he and the others broke the law when they impersonated legal electors, signed their names to a document and illegally transmitted it to Washington.

But because of her ties to Jones’ Democratic opponent in the election, a judge barred Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting him.

“So we are looking to appoint a district attorney,” said Prosecuting Attorneys Council director Pete Skandalakis.

Under state law, Skandalakis must now appoint a special prosecutor to investigate Jones and he believes the prosecutor will use parts of the Fulton County indictment to do it.

“The special prosecutor would use the investigation Fulton County has conducted and then may decide to augment that with additional investigation of his own or her own,” Skandalakis said.

Now, Skandalakis is asking a judge to release the special purpose grand jury report so it, too, can be used in the investigation.

The lieutenant governor’s office did not respond to Elliot’s request for comment, but Jones did issues a statement Monday, saying:

“While the Fulton County District Attorney continues to pursue the political vendettas of the past, I have and will continue to look forward, solving the most pressing issues facing our city and our state.”

Skandalakis acknowledges this is a politically sensitive case but one they will pursue as state law dictates.

“That as long as we do what we believe is right and explain and be open and transparent about what we’re doing, there generally are no repercussions,” Skandalakis said.

©2023 Cox Media Group