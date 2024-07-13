After UGA footballer’s reckless driving arrest, police report reveals how player lost control

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of the police report from one of the most recent University of Georgia Bulldog arrests for reckless driving.

In the report, an Athens-Clarke police officer said there was surveillance video of the incident. The offer said the video shows Jonathan “Bo” Hughley trying to speed around on Tuesday night.

Multiple UGA football players have been arrested for driving-related offenses since 2023, when a UGA player and staffer were killed in a street racing crash.

According to the police report from Tuesday night, Hughley was trying to speed around another car when he lost control, causing the crash.

The report says Hughley’s car struck a curb, ran up onto the sidewalk and hit a speed limit sign, snapping it off at the base, before losing a tire and winding up back on the road.

Police said the wheel was found later in a nearby ditch. The officer said the wheel had “not fall[en] off but had been sheared off the frame of the vehicle.”

Records show that Hughley was able to get out of jail on an incredibly low bond, not even $30.

Hughley’s $26 bond was described by traffic attorney Jackie Patterson as unusually low.

“Let me tell you, that’s the lowest bond I’ve ever heard of in my legal career, which is 32 years,” Patterson told Channel 2 Action News.

Smael Mondon, Hughley’s teammate, also bonded out of jail after his arrest for reckless driving and racing charges.