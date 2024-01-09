Acworth police hunting for woman they think stole from residents at care home

Acworth police are hunting a woman they think stole cash and debit cards from residents at an assisted-living home.

Authorities were alerted December 18th when they learned of suspicious activities on a resident’s financial accounts at celebration village.

Police found that a woman who didn’t work at the Celebration Village Care Home was wearing scrubs similar to staff members garb, in effect masquerading, and was going about the facility heading into unlocked rooms.

They say that suspect was later caught on Walmart surveillance cameras using residents stolen debit and credit cards. If you know something, you’re asked to call police at 770-974-1232

Authorities are asking residents of the assisted living center to double-check their bank and financial statements.

