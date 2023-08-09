Actress Rebel Wilson taken to hospital following on-set accident during GA movie shoot

ATLANTA — “Not the way I wanted to end this movie,” is what actress Rebel Wilson said following a visit to a Georgia hospital following an on-set accident while filming her latest movie.

Wilson has been in the Savannah area filming a new action comedy called “Bride Hard,” WJCL-TV reports.

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Wilson said she ended up in the hospital.

“Three stitches and in the hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4 a.m.,” she said.

Despite the writer’s strike, the production has been able to shoot because it is an independent film, the TV station reported.

A release date for the film has not yet been published.