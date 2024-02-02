Accused spa shooter tries to keep media out of the courtroom

ATLANTA — The man accused of killing eight people in shootings at spas across metro Atlanta went back to court Friday.

Robert Aaron Long is already serving a life sentence for killing four people in Cherokee County in 2021.

He is now facing the death penalty for the murders of four people in Fulton County.

In a motion hearing Friday morning, his attorney asked a judge to close pre-trial hearings to the news media, claiming it would influence potential jurors in the case.

The judge rejected that request.

Six of Long’s victims were Asian women and police said the shootings were racially motivated. Long is also facing hate crime charges.

