Local

Accused spa shooter tries to keep media out of the courtroom

Accused spa shooter tries to keep media out of the courtroom Robert Aaron Long in court on Thursday, September 28, 2023.

ATLANTA — The man accused of killing eight people in shootings at spas across metro Atlanta went back to court Friday.

Robert Aaron Long is already serving a life sentence for killing four people in Cherokee County in 2021.

He is now facing the death penalty for the murders of four people in Fulton County.

In a motion hearing Friday morning, his attorney asked a judge to close pre-trial hearings to the news media, claiming it would influence potential jurors in the case.

The judge rejected that request.

Six of Long’s victims were Asian women and police said the shootings were racially motivated. Long is also facing hate crime charges.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!