Accidental shooting at Covington Big Lots injures two

By WSB Radio News Staff
(Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
COVINGTON, GA — Two people were injured in an accidental shooting at a Big Lots store in Covington after a firearm discharged from inside a purse, police said.

The incident happened at the store on Highway 278 as a woman approached the register to pay. According to investigators, her purse fell to the ground, causing the gun inside to fire. The bullet struck the woman in the ankle before ricocheting and hitting a nearby relative.

Both individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

While no charges have been filed, Covington Police are using the incident to remind the public about the importance of proper firearm storage and handling.

