About 1 out of 9 households in metro Atlanta seek assistance with buying food

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta food bank demand has increased 60%
ATLANTA, GA — Concerns are mounting as the need for food assistance has increased 60% compared to three years ago.

Atlanta Community Food Bank CEO Kyle Wade calls it a crisis with about one out of every nine households in the region needing help, and it may not be who you think.

“Most of the growth is among families that earn too much money to qualify for federal benefits. So, these are folks who are making $50,000 $60,000, $70,000 a year,” Wade says.

He says inflation is making it hard for them to afford food in addition to other necessities, and worries that he sees no relief any time soon.

