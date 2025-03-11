Local

AARP Survey: More older Americans relying on credit cards to cover living expenses

By WSB Radio News Staff and Sabrina Cupit
A growing number of older Americans are turning to credit cards to cover essential living expenses, according to a new survey from AARP.

The survey found that nearly half of adults aged 50 and older have used credit cards to pay for necessities such as food, housing, utilities, and healthcare. Among those carrying credit card debt, 37% reported that their debt has increased compared to a year ago.

Additionally, nearly half of respondents said they carry a month-to-month credit card balance of $5,000 or more, while 28% reported having at least $10,000 in outstanding credit card debt.

The findings highlight financial challenges facing older adults, many of whom are dealing with rising costs of living, medical expenses, and limited fixed incomes. Experts warn that increasing reliance on credit cards could lead to long-term financial strain, especially as interest rates remain high.

AARP continues to advocate for policies aimed at easing financial burdens on older Americans.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

Sabrina Cupit

Sabrina Cupit

Midday News Anchor and Health Reporter

