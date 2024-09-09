AAA says gas prices are dipping, just like the temperatures

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices are steadily decreasing, just as temperatures are, according to a new report from the American Automobile Association.

AAA said the Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pumps compared to a week ago.

Monday’s state average is eight cents less than a week ago, 19 cents less than a month ago, and 51 cents less than this time last year.

It costs drivers an average price of $45.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gas. Georgians are paying almost $3.00 less to fill up at the pump than a month ago.

“Gas prices are down significantly in parts of the state,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “Low demand post-Labor Day, crude oil prices trending under $70, and no major storms in the gulf threatening refineries, keep pump prices low for now.”

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased by six cents to $3.27.

After idling over the Labor Day weekend, the national average for a gallon of gas resumed its pace of daily declines.

Key contributors are low gas demand and the plunging cost of oil, which is struggling to stay above $70 a barrel.

Regional prices:

The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Savannah ($3.19), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.15), and Atlanta ($3.09).

The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Augusta-Aiken ($2.92), Dalton ($2.91), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.85).



