Local

AAA says gas prices are dipping, just like the temperatures

Gas for under $3? 2 Virginia businesses slash fuel prices in 'friendly competition' Stock photo of a man pumping gas. (Xavier Lorenzo/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices are steadily decreasing, just as temperatures are, according to a new report from the American Automobile Association.

AAA said the Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pumps compared to a week ago.

Monday’s state average is eight cents less than a week ago, 19 cents less than a month ago, and 51 cents less than this time last year.

It costs drivers an average price of $45.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gas. Georgians are paying almost $3.00 less to fill up at the pump than a month ago.

“Gas prices are down significantly in parts of the state,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. Low demand post-Labor Day, crude oil prices trending under $70, and no major storms in the gulf threatening refineries, keep pump prices low for now.”

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased by six cents to $3.27.

After idling over the Labor Day weekend, the national average for a gallon of gas resumed its pace of daily declines.

Key contributors are low gas demand and the plunging cost of oil, which is struggling to stay above $70 a barrel.

Regional prices:

  • The most expensive Georgia metro markets – are Savannah ($3.19), Hinesville-Fort Stewart ($3.15), and Atlanta ($3.09).
  • The least expensive Georgia metro markets – are Augusta-Aiken ($2.92), Dalton ($2.91), and Catoosa-Dade-Walker ($2.85).


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!