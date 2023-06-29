AAA to offer free rides to keep impaired drivers in Ga. off the road this holiday weekend

ATLANTA — The Auto Club Group is celebrating its 25th year of the “Tow to Go” program this holiday weekend.

Officials said AAA is preparing to rescue over 393,000 drivers nationwide who experience car trouble this Independence Day weekend.

The Tow to Go program in Georgia is a free ride service for impaired drivers and their vehicles who do not have a safe alternative.

When called, the Auto Club Group will dispatch a tow truck to transport the driver and vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “However, we remind people to treat Tow to Go as a last resort. Instead, make advanced plans for a safe ride home.”

According to AAA, the program has removed over 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

The service will be active in Georgia from 6 p.m. Friday, June 30, to 6 a.m. Wednesday, July 5.

For more information on this service, click here.

