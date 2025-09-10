988 Crisis Line celebrated on World Suicide Prevention Day

ATLANTA — Today is World Suicide Prevention Day and Commissioner Kevin Tanner of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Disabilities tells The Mark Arum Show that the 988 crisis line has been a game changer.

“We receive over 20,000 calls a month just here in Georgia, and that is continuing to increase,” Tanner says.

He notes that the 988 crisis hotline is anonymous, offers critical 24/7 support, and has resources to dispatch a crisis team to the caller’s location if needed.

“There is a misnomer that by asking someone about suicide it may cause them to commit it, and that’s just been proven false,” Tanner says.

He offers advice. “so, know our loved ones, talk to our loved ones, and encourage them to know that resources and help’s available” he says.

He says suicide rates are highest in the construction and agricultural industries; also among men, addicts, and people in rural areas.