9-year-old girl getting off school bus hit by a car, taken to hospital, police say

ATLANTA — A 9-year-old metro Atlanta girl was hit by a car as she got off a school bus Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to reports of a student hit on Bromack Drive around 3 p.m. The child was on the way home from nearby Cleveland Elementary School.

The child, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unclear if the driver of the bus or the driver who hit the child are facing charges or how the accident happened.

The incident is still under investigation.