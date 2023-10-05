Local

9-year-old dies after being hit by car in South Fulton neighborhood

South Fulton Police

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A child is dead after officials say he was hit by a car.

South Fulton police said around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, the nine-year-old was standing in the middle of Creel Road when he was hit by the car.

The driver remained on scene with the child until police arrived.

Authorities said the child was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

The child’s identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.


©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!