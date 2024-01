ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a 15-year-old stabbed their nine-year-old sibling.

The incident happened along Middleton Road in Northwest Atlanta.

Police said the child is alert, conscious and breathing, and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not identified either child.

Officers are investigating the circumstances around the incident.

