9 more districts heading to class Friday to wrap up a busy back-to-school week

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — It’s back to school on Friday morning for nine more north Georgia school districts.

Thousands of students are ready for the first day of school in the following districts: Carroll County, Dawson County, Gilmer County, Habersham County, Hall County, Madison County, Towns County, Troup County and White County.

In schools across Georgia this year, there’s a focus on school safety with a new state law now in effect.

The new “Safe Schools Act” was signed into law earlier this year. The law requires all public schools to conduct an active shooter drill involving teachers and students by October 1 each year. Parents can opt for their children not to participate.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach got a chance to see how authorities in Hall County practiced this summer during active shooter training sessions.

“There’s gunfire, a lot of loud noise and chaos going on when they come in here,” Hall County superintendent Dr. Will Schofield told WSB. “And the great thing is, we get to expose these officers to it ahead of time so they know how to manage it and have a plan when they come through the door.”

Not only is Hall County focused on physical safety, but also the emotional health of students as well. The district says it will be more proactive to address any emotional and mental health issues that could lead to violence.

“The real opportunity for safe schools is to have emotionally healthy students that are attending your schools,” Schofield said.

©2023 Cox Media Group