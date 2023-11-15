9 injured in 2 separate crashes on Georgia interstate

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Nine people were injured in two separate crashes on Interstate 16 Tuesday night.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, just after 8 p.m. near mile marker 16 on I-16, a vehicle side-swiped another vehicle with its left side.

After hitting the second vehicle, the first vehicle continued forward and hit the rear of a third vehicle.

After that second impact, the third vehicle went onto the north shoulder of the highway and overturned.

One of the drivers and two passengers were taken by ambulance to Atrium Health for treatment.

As traffic was backed up and almost at a standstill because of that accident, a semi-truck traveling west in the left lane hit the rear end of another semi-truck.

After the impact, the first truck traveled onto the center median and hit a cable barrier, then continued west and side-swiped a Jeep Wrangler that was also in the left lane.

The truck continued while overturning and hit a white Chevrolet truck in the rear.

The Chevrolet truck was pushed into the rear of a Dodge SUV, which was pushed into the rear of two semi-trucks.

Both the Chevrolet truck and the original semi-truck in this crash burned up completely after the crashed vehicles settled.

In total, the second crash involved nine vehicles and injured six people, who were all taken to Atrium Health by ambulance.

No one was killed in either of the crashes.

WSB-TV’s Jason Davis cotributed to this report.