81-year-old Georgia woman mauled by dogs, owners arrested

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly woman from Morgan County is in the ICU after she was mauled by a pair of dogs earlier this month.

Morgan County deputies say Janet Morrison, 81, was out for a walk along Apalachee Way when she was attacked by dogs.

Paramedics found her with severe wounds from the dog bites and flew her to a trauma center, where she is still hospitalized.

Investigators later learned the owners, 44-year-old Martin “Ty” Mayzurk and 35-year-old Julie Mayzurk, had been warned several times over the last two years about the dogs being at large and aggressive to others.

Arrest warrants were issued charging both with reckless conduct. They turned themselves in at the Morgan County Detention Center on Friday morning.

Morgan County Animal Control also cited them for nuisance animals and animals at large.

Both dogs were euthanized after the attack.

