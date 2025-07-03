8-year-old rescued after SWAT standoff in southwest Atlanta; suspect found dead

ATLANTA — An 8-year-old child is safe following a SWAT standoff early Wednesday morning in southwest Atlanta. The incident unfolded at a home on Burbank Drive, where police say a man barricaded himself inside.

Officers were initially called to the scene after reports of gunfire. SWAT units responded and safely recovered the child from the home.

After securing the scene, officers later found the suspect dead inside the residence. Investigators remain on site working to determine what led to the incident.

No further details about the suspect or child have been released.