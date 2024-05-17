Local

8-year-old Georgia boy who vanished found drowned in “borrow pit”

By WSBTV

Noah Bush (WJCL)

By WSBTV

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. — An 8-year-old boy who vanished in south Georgia was later found dead in a “borrow hole,” according to WJCL.

Noah Bush, of Jessup, was last seen in Wayne County around 5 p.m. Wednesday. His body was recovered Thursday morning.

According to Wayne County deputies, Bush’s body was found in a construction “borrow pit” after he drowned.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said that Bush took off his shoes and wandered around a “no trespassing” sign before stepping into water in the hole.

A borrow pit is a hole dug deep in the ground to provide fill material for construction projects.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!