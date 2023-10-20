8-year-old dies after being pulled from burning home in Barrow County

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — An 8-year-old is dead after being pulled from a burning home, according to Barrow County officials.

Authorities said that just before 2:30 a.m. on Friday, crews received reports of a fire with people still inside a home on Matthew School Road.

When crews arrived, two adults who had escaped the home said an eight-year-old child was still inside.

Authorities said firefighters entered the home through a bedroom window and found the child in a bed.

Crews quickly got the child out of the window and began emergency medical care.

The two adults were taken to the hospital.

Their identities and conditions have not been released.

Officials later confirmed that the child had died. Their identity has not been released.

“Unfortunately, despite heroic efforts by the firefighters, the child passed away as a result of injuries from the fire,” Deputy Chief Brett Skinner said. “I am very proud of the fact that they put their lives at risk in an attempt to give the child the best chance at surviving. My thoughts and prayers will be with the family that suffered such a great loss and the firefighters who were on the scene.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

