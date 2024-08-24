8 arrested, 5 wanted for using CashApp to get $1 million worth of contraband into Fulton County Jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — More than a dozen people are being accused of working on getting contraband into the Fulton County Jail.

Channel 2 investigator reporter Mark Winne learned the investigation began in April into those getting illegal items into the jail. The sheriff’s office says they are responsible for more than $1 million worth of transactions.

“We’ve found the bad actors are on the outside that have been affecting what’s happening inside and throughout our community,” Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said.

Eight people ranging from ages 18 to 57 have been arrested in connection to the investigation, and Winne spoke to some of them as they were being arrested.

“Are you involved in getting contraband into the Fulton County Jail?” Winne asked.

“Contraband in the Fulton County Jail? Contraband? What the [expletive]?” suspect Contrell Simpson replied.

“I don’t know nobody in there,” another shouted.

Deputies say they used CashApp cards to help jail inmates keep the contraband trade inside the jail flowing.

“It’s been everything under the sun from cellphones to weed, Percocets, molly and that’s just to name a few of the drugs, X-box controllers,” Deputy Tessa Cole said.

She says drones and fishing line were used to deliver the contraband. One of the suspects even used the phrase “Tom Brady” for throwing illegal items over the fence, deputies said.

Six people were arrested on Friday, including:

Anita Baker, 57 - charged with one count of obtain/procure/give inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN

Devin Brown, 18 - charged with one count of obtain/procure/give inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony

Markeisha Clark, 25 - charged with two counts of obtain/procure/give inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN

Kimberly Floyd, 43 - charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony

Contrell Simpson, 41 - charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a felony

Brianna Smith, 27 - charged with one count of obtain/procure/give inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN

Two others were arrested and released on bond in late June and early July.

Aubree Cuna, 26 - charged with one count of obtain/procure/give inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony

Janiha Pazhedath, 24 - charged with one count of obtain/procure/give inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN

Five more people have arrest warrants related to the investigation.

Dajaiah Jackson, 26 - charged with six counts of obtain/procure/give inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN

Mayke Jones, 25 - charged with one count of obtain/procure/give inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN

Jo Lisa Moss, 24 - charged with two counts of obtain/procure/give inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN

Amere Smith, 19 - charged with one count of obtain/procure/give inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN

Tiambra Smith, 26 - charged with four counts of obtain/procure/give inmate a stored value card, card account number, or PIN and one count of conspiracy to commit a felony

Investigators say these arrests are unrelated to the arrests of four jail contractors for bringing contraband, including chicken pot pies, into the jail.