ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A 78-year-old Conyers man suffering from dementia who left his home early Monday morning has been found dead.

Joseph King left his home on Crepe Myrtle Court Southeast in Conyers at 4 a.m.

On Monday night, Georgia State Patrol said King was found dead near his home.

GSP did not provide details on his cause of death.

Earlier in the day a Mattie’s Call was issued for King.

