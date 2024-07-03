77-year-old man has run the Peachtree Road Race 36 times, but this time in memory of his son

ATLANTA — The Peachtree Road Races has been run 54 times, and Cliff DePass has been on the streets of Atlanta for 36 of them.

But he told Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen that this year’s 37th running is the most meaningful.

“Oh, it gives me chills! Butterflies,” he said.

DePass says he’s dedicating the race to the memory of his son, Clifford DePass III, and his friend’s wife, Janet Sharp.

“It means a lot to me to dedicate this race to my son and my friend’s wife,” DePass said.

He says everything about this race is special. His long history with the race included a stint on the Atlanta Track Club’s Board of Directors.

He even has a collection of the coveted Peachtree Road Race T-shirts.

“My daughter took the majority of my shirts and made them into a quilt,” he said.

He says there have been so many happy times through the years and wishes he could continue making those memories with two of the people he cared about most, but says they’ll still be along for the run.

“Janet is going to push me through the 6.2 miles. She’s the angel. The wings that will carry me through this. And I’ll need it at 77!” DePass said.

He says he’s got another Peachtree Road Race or 10 left in him.