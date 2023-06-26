Local

77-year-old man dies after getting out of car on busy Cobb County street, police say

Police: Pedestrian killed at Cobb intersection stepped into traffic Cobb police investigate a fatal pedestrian accident March 12, 2015. JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 77-year-old man was killed after he got out of his car in the middle of a busy Cobb County street, according to police.

Cobb County Police said on Sunday at around 9:30 p.m., 77-year-old Abraham Paz-Chavez was traveling south on Powder Springs Road and Pamela Circle when he left his car.

Police said it is unclear why Paz-Chavez left his car.

Police said after Paz-Chavez left the vehicle, he started walking south near the western edge of the road when he was struck by another car driven by 22-year-old William Heitsenrether of Dallas.

Abraham Paz-Chavez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Heitsenrether was not injured and did not need medical treatment, according to police.

This collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

