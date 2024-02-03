75% of armed incidents happen at night, so one metro sheriff wants deputies training in the dark

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Douglas County are trying to shine a light on the obstacles they face in the dark since they say 75% of armed confrontations happen at night.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones got a behind-the-scenes look at how Douglas County deputies train in the dark.

“The world looks a lot different with the lights off,” Master Sgt. Omereo Potts with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

“At nighttime, it’s a lot harder to see everything. Your depth perception is off, your color perception is off, everything looks black and white,” Deputy Amanda Coleman described.

Firearm trainers say the state mandates daytime firearm training. Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds has also mandated that his deputies undergo yearly nighttime firearm training.

“Statistics show that 75% of armed confrontations happen during lowlight situations, so it’s very important that we train on that,” Potts said.

Jones was there as trainers turned off the lights to simulate darkness so deputies could undergo the nighttime training.

Deputies then went through several scenarios where they had to hit a target with no light, one with flashing lights and one with a flashlight or the light on their weapon.

Coleman says the training isn’t only helpful for nighttime situations. She says it also helps for when she has to pursue someone in a dark building or in a heavily wooded area.

“You just never know. The public needs help 24/7, and it’s our job to make sure the public is safe,” she said.