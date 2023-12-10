73-year-old fatally struck by car while crossing southwest Atlanta road

ATLANTA — A 73-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

The Atlanta Police Department said it happened around 2:50 a.m. in the 1400 block of Arthur Langford Jr. Place in southwest Atlanta.

When officers arrived, they found a 73-year-old man who was not alert or breathing. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by medical responders.

The investigation revealed the victim was crossing the road when he was reportedly hit by an unknown silver sedan.

APD said the driver involved drove away before police arrived.

The victim’s identity was not released. The investigation is ongoing.

