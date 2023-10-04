70-year-old man dies after hit and run, Forsyth deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County investigators are searching for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run case.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says 70-year-old Joaquin Vega of Alpharetta was hit and killed while walking across Atlanta Highway at Tidwell road Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m.

The car fled the scene after the collision, according to deputies. Vega was pronounced dead on the scene.

Vega’s nephew was across the street and looked up as he heard the impact. Deputies said he was not able to give investigators very much information about the vehicle. He said it was a small four-door car, or possibly and SUV, that struck his uncle.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call their non-emergency number at 770-781-3087.

