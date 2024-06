70 agents nationwide are searching for 12-year-old Hall County girl who disappeared

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The search continues for a Hall County girl who disappeared a little over two months ago.

Local and federal authorities are stepping up with their efforts to find 12-year-old Maria Gomez Perez.

Investigators said Perez disappeared on March 30 and they believe she is in danger.

“Maria’s case is very important,” said Norma Hernandez, search volunteer.

A total of 70 agents nationwide are actively searching for her. The efforts to bring Perez home include the FBI, GBI, Homeland Security and the Consulate General of Guatemala.

“According to the consult, we should not give up, she shouldn’t be far, we just need to keep on working,” said Hernandez.

In the last 16 days, investigators have interviewed her family, and spoken with her friends, including those she had been in contact with on social media.

“She’s a child and to be gone that long – that’s a serious issue,” said Sheriff Gerald Couch with Hall County.

There are so many possibilities as to where she could be and what could have happened to her.