Local

7-year-old shot, killed by father at DeKalb gas station

Police said a 7-year-old boy was shot and killed by his father at this DeKalb County gas station

LITHONIA, Ga. — A 7-year-old boy is dead after DeKalb County police said he was shot by his father at a gas station.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, DeKalb County police responded to a shooting on the 1800 block of Rock Chapel Road in Lithonia.

When police arrived, they found the 7-year-old dead at the gas station. After an investigation, police arrested the child’s father, 42-year-old Dante Daugherty.

Daugherty was arrested and booked into DeKalb County Jail. He was charged with two counts of cruelty to children and one count of second-degree murder.

Police are continuing to investigate.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!