Local

7-year-old Ga. girl reported missing found at store in Puerto Rico, FBI says

By WSBTV

Wendy Salter, and her daughter Stella Brannen Salter

By WSBTV

LYONS, Ga. — After being missing for more than a week, the FBI says they have found a 7-year-old Georgia girl.

On Tuesday, Wendy Salter, and her daughter Stella Brannen Salter, were reported missing from Lyons, Ga.

Authorities said the last contact made with Wendy Salter was on March 29, which is also the last time the FBI says Stella Salter was seen.

The FBI says that around 12 p.m. on Saturday, Wendy and Stella Salter were found at a store in Puerto Rico.

They say the girl is now with her father, who has custody of her, and is safe.

Wendy Salter was arrested and is being charged with interstate interference with child custody.

She will go through extradition hearings before being brought back to Georgia.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!