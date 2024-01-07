7-year-old accidentally shoots 12-year-old sister

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A young girl is recovering at the hospital after officials say her brother accidentally shot her.

Monroe County Sheriff officials said on Saturday at 11 a.m., deputies received reports of a person shot at a subdivision off Sanders Road.

When deputies arrived, they located a 12-year-old that has been shot. She was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the investigation, the victim’s seven-year-old brother grabbed a 22-caliber handgun, thinking it was an air-soft gun and shot her.

“Please make sure that all weapons are properly secured and kept out of the reach of children,” sheriff officials said.

It is unclear if anyone will face charges in the incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

