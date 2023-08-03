7 Cobb County firefighters caught cheating on state certification exams

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Seven Cobb County firefighters are in trouble after they were caught cheating on their state certification exams.

Deputy Chief Carl Crumbley said he believes it is a one-off issue and not part of a larger problem.

Crumbley says six of the seven have already been disciplined, but all have admitted their wrongdoing.

“They were all very forthcoming. They were all very honest of what occurred and quite frankly they owned it,” he explained.

All seven had previously spotless records, so none of them have been fired, but are receiving stiff discipline. Three lieutenants have been demoted and a fourth will soon be.

“Our lieutenants are our company officers that’s the first level of leadership within the organization. That’s a significant pay cut,” Crumbley said.

Before it’s all over, Crumbley says two of the lieutenants will be suspended without pay. Two engineers were suspended for 10 shifts with no pay and a firefighter was suspended for five shifts.

“I believe that some really good people had used some poor judgment on that day,” he said.

The administrator of the test left the room while firefighters were taking the test.

“It’s standard practice to review some before the test but once the test is handed out and the proctoring begins that should not happen. Matter of fact, the proctor should not leave. The students aren’t allowed to leave until the test is completed,” Crumbley said.

One Academy staff member in the room for the test was uncomfortable with what was happening, so he left the room and ultimately reported what happened to the captain.

According to a statement, Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid was notified. It reads:

“Fire and Emergency Services took decisive steps to discipline those involved and are taking steps to correct matters moving forward.”





