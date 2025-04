ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a 68-year-old man was stabbed in his face on Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 800 block of Hank Aaron Drive SW around 2:21 p.m.

Upon arrival, a 68-year-old man was found with an apparent stab wound to his face. The current extent of his injury is unknown.

A suspect was detained by officers.

The investigation remains ongoing.