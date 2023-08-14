66-year-old Cobb man with dementia disappeared weeks ago. His body has been found.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a missing man who was diagnosed with dementia was found in Cobb County on Friday, according to Marietta police.

Police initially listed 66-year-old Keith Moore as missing on August 2. Moore’s body was then found off Cobb Parkway North on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Moore was last seen in the area of Cobb Parkway North and Field Park Circle on August 1.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office said there were no signs of foul play in Moore’s death.

Officers asked the public to keep Moore’s family and friends in your prayers as they go through this loss.

Police said they are still investigating Moore’s death.

