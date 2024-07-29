Local

63-year-old cyclist hit, killed by car after riding through stop sign in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — A man is dead after a crash in southeast Atlanta on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, at 3:30 p.m., Atlanta police officers responded to the intersection of Martin Street Southeast and Ormond Street Southeast about a bicyclist who had been hit by a car.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the man was going down Martin Street and rode through a stop sign at the intersection when he collided with a car going down Ormond St.

He was then thrown off of his bicycle into the road.

The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

There are no additional details at this time.


