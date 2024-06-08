61-year-old woman arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails at 2 Gwinnett homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have arrested a woman they say targeted at least two homes with Molotov cocktails.

Investigators say Hong T. Huynh, 61, is responsible for two house fires that were started on purpose over the weekend.

Huynh was arrested on Friday and is being held without bond in the Gwinnett County Jail.

Fire crews were dispatched to a home on Buckingham Court at 5:45 a.m. on Saturday morning. At 6:04 a.m., firefighters were called to a home on Turners Ridge Drive more than three miles away for another house fire.

Neighbors discovered a Molotov cocktail in the front yard of the damaged home.

Gabriela Cisnero said she woke up to flames shooting from her neighbor’s house early Saturday morning.

“That’s when we saw the cocktails and all that and were like, ‘Yeah, it had to be personal,’” Gabriela Cisnero said.

She shared pictures showing what appears to be a Molotov cocktail and bags filled with a liquid in front of the home near Norcross.

“There were plastic bags filled with gasoline, then there were wrapped-up napkins,” she said.

One person sustained serious injuries in the fire.

Police haven’t commented on what led up to the homes being targeted.