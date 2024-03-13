Local

61-year-old man facing multiple charges in connection to Gwinnett County forgery case

Paul Berloni

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man faces several charges for his involvement in a forgery and fraud case.

On. Feb 23, Gwinnett County police began investigating a forgery and fraud case.

Officers said the incidents occurred at a bank on Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners.

Last week, the department put out photos to identify the suspect.

Less than a week later, authorities identified the suspect as Paul Berloni,61, of Atlanta.

On Monday, Berloni was arrested and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.

He’s facing 13 charges including identity fraud and theft by receiving stolen property to forgery in the third degree.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!