6,000 feet of power lines fall down, chain reaction leaves East Point firefighter hurt

EAST POINT, Ga. — East Point Fire officials say a firefighter was injured after a power line failure at a nearby substation caused a brush fire and house fire.

The fire happened around 7 p.m. on Tuesday off Ben Hill Road and knocked out power to hundreds of customers. It wasn’t until Wednesday morning that power was restored.

The fire department said it responded to “multiple emergencies” after a high-voltage power line failure near an electric substation next to the fire station.

The failure caused approximately 6,000 feet of power lines to fall to the ground. That led to several brush fires in the area and a house fire.

Firefighters said they quickly contained and extinguished all brush fires, but crews remained on the scene to address the ongoing structure fire.

During the response, one firefighter injured their leg. The firefighter is expected to be OK.

No other injuries were reported.

East Point Power worked to restore power in the area overnight Wednesday. EPP said over 900 customers were affected and the power is now back on.



