60-year-old Ga. man dies after being hit by street sweeper, police say

60-year-old Ga. man dies after being hit by street sweeper, police say

VIDALIA, Ga. — A man is dead after police say he was hit by a construction street sweeper.

According to the Vidalia Police Department, the incident happened last Friday, just before 7:30 p.m.

Officers said they were called to East Fire Street in regard to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

When authorities arrived, they found Nealie Miller, of Mount Vernon. Officials said Miller was an employee of Long Engineering.

The investigation revealed that Miller was reportedly hit by a construction street sweeper that was operating in reverse mode.

Miller was taken to Memorial Health Meadows Hospital where he died from his injuries.

