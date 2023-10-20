6-year-old Gwinnett County boy dead after being stabbed, found in burning apartment

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-year-old boy is dead after police say he was stabbed multiple times and found inside an apartment that was on fire.

Gwinnett County police confirmed the boy’s stabbing.

Police and fire officials responded to the 4900 block of Springs Lane in Peachtree Corners shortly before 8 a.m. The call initially came in as an apartment fire.

When fire officials arrived, they found the boy unresponsive, but still alive.

Police said the child was the only person found inside the apartment.

He was taken to a hospital where he died, according to police.

Police said a woman found behind a building was taken into custody.

Her clothing was wet and she was wearing one sock, according to Gwinnett police.

Detectives are still working to determine her involvement.

Johnson was in Peachtree Corners Thursday afternoon, where he talked to a neighbor who saw smoke coming out of the apartment and called 911. She said she got her kids to safety, then started knocking on all the doors to wake everyone else up.

No one expected to find the child.

“Black smoke just filled the apartment and went into our faces,” the neighbor, who didn’t want to be identified, said. “When I saw them bringing the young child out, I said a prayer and said, ‘Please let everything be okay,’ before any of us knew the realization.”

Police said firefighters found flames in two different bedrooms. The woman who was arrested was related to the child, but they did not elaborate on how.

“This woman was not wearing any shoes,” police said. “She had on one sock and her clothing was wet.” She was taken to the hospital where detectives will question her.

“As a mother, no matter your circumstance, how could someone allow that to happen to their child?” the neighbor said.

Firefighters are working to determine if the fire was set on purpose.

The woman and child have not been identified.

Anyone with information to share in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

©2023 Cox Media Group