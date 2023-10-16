Local

A 6-pack of this beer will help out a metro university

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — One metro brewery is helping to make an impact on local college students.

Printer’s Ale Manufacturing Company announced on Friday that it has brewed a special beer called “Red & Blue Brew”.

The label design mirrors the colors used in the University of West Georgia’s logo. That’s because proceeds from the beer will go to the university.

“When you buy a six-pack, you’re doing more than just drinking a great beer with a cool label designed by the cool wolves themselves,” the company said in a Facebook post.

“Red & Blue Brew” is a German pilsner.

According to craftbeer.com, “Pilsners are characteristically light in color and have a very short finish. The world over, pilsner-style lagers have become the standard beer for many reasons, and American craft brewers have worked hard to put their own unique spin on this classic German beer.”

“Red & Blue Brew” is being sold at several stores around the Carrollton area.


