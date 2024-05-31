Local

6 men shot in DeKalb County neighborhood, police say

Multiple people shot in DeKalb County neighborhood, police say

Multiple people shot in DeKalb County neighborhood, police say (WSB-TV)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Six men have been shot in a DeKalb County neighborhood, police confirmed.

Police say they were called to the area of Greenway Drive off of Snapfinger Road around 9 p.m.

All six victims were taken to the hospital in minor to serious condition, but initial reports say their injuries were not life-threatening.

The youngest of the all-adult male victims is 18 years old. More than a dozen police and paramedic units responded to the area.

Police say they do not have anyone in custody, but did not comment on if they are searching for other people involved.

