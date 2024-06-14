6 kids, including 9-year-old, charged in drowning death of Georgia 15-year-old found in pond

Weeks after a 15-year-old boy’s body was found floating in a retention pond, six people under the age of 18 are facing charges in his death.

Columbus police say Zahmere Greene’s body was found on May 29 in a pond less than a mile from the Chattahoochee River.

Investigators say Greene had been dead for nearly a week before he was found. Initial reports say he drowned on May 23, but the incident wasn’t reported until six days later.

The South Columbus Public Library posted on social media remembering Greene as “a joy to be around” who loved coming to the library.

Detectives say several children between the ages of 9 and 12, and a 17-year-old, witnessed the incident.

Police have charged an 11-year-old with involuntary manslaughter and concealing the death of another. That person is being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center.

Shane Sano, 17, was charged with concealing the death of another. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail on June 8.

Four other minors, ages 9, 11, 11 and 12, were charged with concealing the death of another and were released into the custody of their parents.

Police say this should serve as a reminder of the importance for parents to emphasize the principle of “see something, say something” to their children.

