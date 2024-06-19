Local

5-year-old strangled in freak playground accident at Atlanta summer camp released from hospital

By WSBTV

By WSBTV

ATLANTA, Ga. — A 5-year-old metro Atlanta girl who was in the intensive care unit after a freak playground accident involving a slide and a jump rope has been released from the hospital.

Tascia Jones said her niece, Marley, was at her summer camp on June 13 when she had the accident.

She was found unresponsive and rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where she spent several days in the ICU.

Pictures showed deep bruising on the child’s neck.

Jones did not identify the summer camp or say if any other children were involved.

On Sunday, Jones said Marley’s MRI came back clear and she was able to go home.

The community raised more than $2000 to help with her medical expenses.

