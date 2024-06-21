Local

5-year-old girl with special needs found dead in Sandy Springs apartment complex pool

By WSBTV

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A 5-year-old child with special needs was found dead in an apartment complex swimming pool Friday morning.

Sandy Springs police were called to help find the child around 8:42 a.m.

After searching for her, police found her in the pool.

“Without hesitation, a Sandy Springs police officer jumped into the swimming pool and retrieved the child,” police said. “Upon exiting the pool, first responders began life-saving measures on the child, and she was transported to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where she was declared deceased.”

The child has not been identified. It’s unclear if anyone is facing any charges. Police did not name the apartment complex.

