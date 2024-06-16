5-year-old Atlanta girl in ICU after freak summer camp accident involving slide, jump rope

ATLANTA — Tascia Jones said her niece, Marley, was at her summer camp on June 13 when she had an accident on the slide with a jump rope that led to her being strangled.

She was found unresponsive and rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where she is currently in the intensive care unit.

“We are grateful that as of 6/14/24, she is awake and responsive, but she still has more testing ahead,” Jones wrote.

Pictures showed deep bruising on the child’s neck.

Jones did not identify the summer camp or say if any other children were involved