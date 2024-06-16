Local

5-year-old Atlanta girl in ICU after freak summer camp accident involving slide, jump rope

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Child injured in freak playground accident (GoFundMe)

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — Tascia Jones said her niece, Marley, was at her summer camp on June 13 when she had an accident on the slide with a jump rope that led to her being strangled.

She was found unresponsive and rushed to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where she is currently in the intensive care unit.

“We are grateful that as of 6/14/24, she is awake and responsive, but she still has more testing ahead,” Jones wrote.

Pictures showed deep bruising on the child’s neck.

Jones did not identify the summer camp or say if any other children were involved

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!