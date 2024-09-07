5 teens, including 13-year-old, caught stealing nearly $3K worth of items from Atlanta Lululemon

ATLANTA — Five teenagers face shoplifting charges after Atlanta police said they stole thousands of dollars worth of items from Lululemon.

On Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m. Atlanta police were called to the Lululemon on Howell Mill Road in northwest Atlanta regarding five girls shoplifting.

While on the way to the store, officers were contacted that the suspects drove away from the store in a black Nissan Altima.

APD spotted the suspect’s car less than a mile from the store and conducted a traffic stop.

Bodycam footage shows the moment, where one of the suspects could be heard saying, “I don’t got nothing,” before being taken into custody.

Officers searched the car and found the stolen merchandise in the backseat.

APD returned the stolen items to Lululemon. The total was $2,769.33.

Officers charged three teens, ages 13, 14, and 16 with theft by shoplifting. They were released to their parents.

Ivyona Williams and Paris Benton, both 19, were charged with theft by shoplifting and three counts of delinquency of minors. They were booked into the Fulton County jail.