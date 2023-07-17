5 killed in fiery crash between Corvette, Ford Explorer on Georgia highway

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Five people, including two children, are dead after a fiery crash on a busy north Georgia highway.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Ga. 365 in Habersham County.

Georgia State Patrol says Mitchell Boggs, 58, of Marietta, and his passenger were in a Corvette driving southbound in the right lane.

A driver in a Ford Explorer, identified as 29-year-old Avonlea Holtzclaw, was trying to cross the southbound side and turned onto Mt. Zion Road.

Investigators said Boggs hit Holtzclaw’s SUV on the right side. The impact caused both vehicles to crash and catch on fire.

Troopers said all five people in the Corvette and SUV died in the fiery crash. Two of the victims in the Ford Explorer were just five and six years old.

The names of the passengers have not been released.

