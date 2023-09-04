5 killed, 3 injured in crash involving multiple cars on I-85

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have reopened Interstate 85 after a traffic investigation.

Gwinnett County police confirmed officers are investigating a deadly crash on the I-85 southbound ramp to Pleasant Hill.

Officials have confirmed five people were killed and three were injured in the crash involving three cars.

The three survivors of the crash were taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

