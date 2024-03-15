5 Georgia restaurants ranked in the top 100 of seafood restaurants of Yelp

A group of Georgia restaurants are being recognized for being among the best seafood joints in the United States, according to a recent Yelp ranking of the top 100 restaurants.
Yelp identified businesses under the seafood category on its platform and ranked them based on a number of factors.
These factors included the volume of ratings and reviews in the last two-plus decades.
The five Georgia established mentioned included the following:
- 8. Mr. Shuck’s Seafood in Brunswick
- 22. Albany Fish Company in Albany
- 61. Atlanta Highway Seafood Market in Gainesville
- 92. Chive Sea Bar & Lounge in Savannah
- 93. Sundae Cafe in Tybee Island.